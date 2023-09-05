Author James Gardner’s New Book, "Captain Bligh and Captain Cook," is the Fascinating and Spellbinding Continuation of Captain Dick Mobley's Epic Seafaring Adventures

Recent release “Captain Bligh and Captain Cook,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner, is a potent novel that follows Captain Mobley as he sails the South Pacific, beginning in Australia and through the Caribbean Islands as well as both sides of South America. Throughout his writings, Gardner brings to life the dangers and excitement that life onboard a ship can bring.