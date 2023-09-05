Author James Gardner’s New Book, "Captain Bligh and Captain Cook," is the Fascinating and Spellbinding Continuation of Captain Dick Mobley's Epic Seafaring Adventures
Recent release “Captain Bligh and Captain Cook,” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Gardner, is a potent novel that follows Captain Mobley as he sails the South Pacific, beginning in Australia and through the Caribbean Islands as well as both sides of South America. Throughout his writings, Gardner brings to life the dangers and excitement that life onboard a ship can bring.
Drasco, AR, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Gardner, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who currently resides on his farm with his dog, Cocoa, has completed his new book, “Captain Bligh and Captain Cook”: a captivating tale that continues the epic adventures of Captain Mobley and his travels throughout the South Pacific, encountering all sorts of adventures and experiencing the ways of the locals at each port.
“‘Odyssey Down Under: Sailing Bligh Waters’ is the sixth series in an ongoing project of ‘Odyssey Down Under.’ The first book introduced you to the first adventure I took with Captain Mobley. Succeeding novels were journeys to different islands in the South Pacific. Then we went North,” writes Gardner.
“Each journey contained a story about Capt. James Cook and Capt. Williams Bligh. In our last book, ‘Return to Fiji,’ a long story was told about Captain Bligh as we toured the fifty islands around Fiji. This story is about Captain Mobley’s desire to sail the waters that Capt. William Bligh sailed on his journeys to the Pacific and also the Caribbean islands.
“Get set for a long journey from Sydney, Australia, through the Pacific and up and down both sides of South America as we spin another tale of ship life and adventure. Thank you for coming aboard!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Gardner’s riveting tale is based on facts about the author’s travels around the world during his time with the U.S. Navy, as well as trips he experienced with his late wife, Anita, who encouraged him to begin writing his stories. Expertly paced and full of surprises with each turn of the page, “Captain Bligh and Captain Cook” is sure to leave readers spellbound as they join the author aboard this thrilling adventure on the high seas.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Captain Bligh and Captain Cook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
