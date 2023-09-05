W.D. Phillips II’s New Book, “Missives of a Maddened Monk: Taste of Power,” is a Spellbinding Fantasy Novel That Transports Readers to the City of Hyrn
Cosby, TN, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author W.D. Phillips II, who grew up throughout his teenage years in East Tennessee, has completed his most recent book, “Missives of a Maddened Monk: Taste of Power”: an immersive fantasy novel that follows a monk as he returns to Hyrn, the coastal city.
Within the tower that overlooked the sea, he ruminates over what could have gone wrong. What misstep led this ambitious youth toward heinous acts of violence and murder after his first taste of the magic? Did its allure pull him ever toward the shadowed reaches of his soul? Did it promise greater possibilities that his mind did not yet understand?
Being from a traditionally military family, author W.D. Phillips II joined the military after high school. He spent eight years active duty as a hospital corpsman, which enabled him to see two-thirds of the world, including Seychelles, Singapore, Hong Kong, and more. After military service, he spent a few years with a touring hard rock/metal act called Theory of Thieves, which obtained some small success. He currently lives with his daughter and four dogs in the tranquil mountains of Tennessee. His travels and experiences with other people from around the world gave him a unique inspiration for writing that is used to color literary portraits and musical scenery in hopes of lighting the fire of inspiration in his daughter.
Phillips writes, “Extreme and vast advances in magic and science were being brought to the fore of reality. Dreams were becoming reality as the peoples of the world reached their stars. One such boy, a youth at just five decades on Nyr, in Briardeep didn’t feel those sentiments. His family were traditionally scouts, raised from birth to serve as border watches for King Korain. However, this particular youth was born ill. His illness crippled his legs so that his gait wouldn’t allow him to run. He used to watch the children play and dance at the celebrations, angry and remorseful at their play. The anger grew and festered as the years passed. Eventually the frustration gave way to a creative spark. The boy began to diagram sheaths that would attach to his legs. The sheaths would act as artificial joints to aid in the movement and stability of his legs. With the aid of the village smith, the boy’s design worked in such a manner that it caught the village wizard’s attention.”
Published by Fulton Books, W.D. Phillips II’s book invites readers to discover whether the main character will overcome magic’s invading negative presence or succumb to its empty promises.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Missives of a Maddened Monk: Taste of Power” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
