Leonard LaPlaca’s Newly Released “MORAG’S SAGA: Effective Coping Strategies” is a Unique and Enjoyable Collection of Positive Life Lessons
“MORAG’S SAGA: Effective Coping Strategies,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leonard LaPlaca, is an entertaining resource for personal growth brimming with uplifting and encouraging lessons of life and faith.
Windber, PA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “MORAG’S SAGA: Effective Coping Strategies”: a thoughtful selection of impactful reflections and relevant quotes. “MORGA’S SAGA: Effective Coping Strategies” is the creation of published author Leonard LaPlaca, who received a MEd degree in English education from the University of Pittsburgh and a BS in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He taught English in junior high school. Mr. LaPlaca received many awards and recognitions for his outstanding and innovative approaches to learning.
LaPlaca shares, “Are you looking to live a great life now? In this conversational and action-orientated book you will choose your PRA (Positive Response Attitude) through exploring real living lessons that can change your life now.
In MORGA’S SAGA, you will learn:
• Stories with morals and ethical lessons to change your life now.
• Experiences of other people who have sustained crises, but have come through the tragedies in the most effective way.
• Human-interest parables that illustrate how you can choose to learn, grow and change to rise to the challenges of life.
• Practical examples of action plans for success.
Don’t wait! Life is what you believe it can be and what you make it to be by the responses that you choose. Get started on your plan for success today with this book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonard LaPlaca’s new book encourages readers to stop and think as they explore this interactive narrative.
Consumers can purchase “MORAG’S SAGA: Effective Coping Strategies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MORAG’S SAGA: Effective Coping Strategies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919, or you can contact LEONARD LAPLACA at 1814 467 6105 or 1814 321 1093.
