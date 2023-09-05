Author James A. Hall’s New Book "The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale" Centers Around a Dragon and a Dragon Rider Who Must Save Their World Before It's Too Late

Recent release “The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale,” from Page Publishing author James A. Hall, is an imaginative fantasy adventure set in a world of dragons and riders, currently facing a dangerous threat in which different realms have begun to vanish. Together, an untrained dragon rider and a legendary dragon will be forced to team up and put a stop to this nefarious plot.