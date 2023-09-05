Author James A. Hall’s New Book "The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale" Centers Around a Dragon and a Dragon Rider Who Must Save Their World Before It's Too Late
Recent release “The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale,” from Page Publishing author James A. Hall, is an imaginative fantasy adventure set in a world of dragons and riders, currently facing a dangerous threat in which different realms have begun to vanish. Together, an untrained dragon rider and a legendary dragon will be forced to team up and put a stop to this nefarious plot.
Portage, IN, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James A. Hall, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, has completed his new book, “The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale”: a captivating fantasy that follows a dragon and an untrained rider who must embark on a journey to discover why various realms have begun to vanish, and uncover the dark force behind this mystery.
Originally from Lacey, Kentucky, author James Arthur Hall moved to northern Indiana with his family two years after his birth. After finishing school, the author joined the Air Force and, after retiring in 1989, he became a correctional officer at Indiana State Prison. It was while working there that his love of dragons inspired him to begin writing “The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale” over the course of the next fifteen years.
“The Dragon Council has sent forth a summons for all dragons and riders to assemble at Dragon Hall at once. Some of the realms visited by way of the Mist Trail for countless cycles have vanished,” writes Hall. “Sixty cycles later, Storm Rider or Rogue Dragon or Dragon of Fire and Ice, at the request of a friend, has located Rider Dorma, the untrained, and brought her to the Dragon Hall to appear before the council. Then at the request of the council, the two set off to seek the reason for the vanishing realms.
“As they travel, they meet with old friends of the dragon, as well as making some new ones. As they travel, they find they must fight tones and dragon tones, created by the dark arts of the blood and crimson sorcerers and a host of monsters out of nightmares.
“Finally, they return to Cormac Realm to stand before the Dragon Hall with the other dragons and riders in a great battle to decide the fates of all the realms.”
Published by Page Publishing, James A. Hall’s enthralling tale will take readers on a fascinating and compelling journey as they follow Storm Rider and Rider Dorma on their epic quest to save their lands and stop the dangerous enemy who plans to take control and plunge their world into darkness. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Hall weaves a spellbinding tale that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers and leave them on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Vanishing Realms: A Dragon and Rider Tale” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
