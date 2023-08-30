Avant Healthcare Professionals Celebrates Daisy Award-Winning Nurse Kathy Taala
Orlando, FL, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that one of its international nurses, Kathy Taala, RN, was honored with The DAISY Award. The distinction was given to Taala by Avant Healthcare Professionals through its DAISY Committee.
“Kathy has demonstrated exceptional patient-centered care,” shared Adam Kless, vice president, clinical operations at Avant Healthcare Professionals. “Her nomination is a well-deserved recognition of the care she provides to patients and families every day. I am proud to call Kathy an Avant nurse!”
Kathy Taala, RN, works in an oncology unit in Winchester, Virginia. It is her exceptional commitment to her patients that led her to be nominated for this honor and to ultimately receive the DAISY Award. Taala made a genuine connection with a patient and the patient’s granddaughter who nominated her for this distinction. The care she provided demonstrated her compassionate nature and embodied nursing excellence in action as she walked her patient through all the steps of care, while ensuring she felt like she mattered every step of the way.
The DAISY Foundation was formed in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who succumbed to complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) at the age of 33. The nursing care he received when hospitalized profoundly touched him and his family. Today, the DAISY Foundation proudly honors nurses wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers – from nursing students through lifetime achievement.
