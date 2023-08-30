HealthONE to Host Virtual AFib Event
Denver, CO, August 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In collaboration with the American Heart Association, HealthONE is hosting a free virtual event on atrial fibrillation (Afib). This educational program is open to all members of the community and will be presented by Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates’ Christopher Porterfield, M.D., M.P.H., and American Heart Association Vice President of Community Impact Dr. Takiyah R. Wilson.
AFib is the most common arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, that occurs in individuals. AFib can lead to blood clots, stroke and even heart failure. More than 450,000 hospitalizations each year across the nation are a result of AFib and upwards of 158,000 deaths as well.
Thanks to advancements in treatment and community education about the importance of identifying AFib symptoms, a diagnosis is treatable. HealthONE and the American Heart Association are working together to bring AFib education to the community. Consider registering yourself and sharing with a loved one or neighbor who might find this information helpful. Participants can expect to learn:
· What is AFib?
· The warning signs
· The risk factors
· How AFib is treated
· Connection between Afib and stroke
When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 | 4:30-5:30 PM
Where: Virtual
How to register: www.HealthONEcares.com/AFibSeminar
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country two consecutive years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 13 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes. To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact
About HealthONE
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
