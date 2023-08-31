SIO Logistics Listed on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Rankings
With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 898%, Texas-based 3rd-party logistics Ranks No. 650 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Dallas, TX, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Inc. has revealed that Texas based Third-party logistics and truckload shipping company SIO Logistics has been ranked No. 650 on the 2023 Inc. 5000.
The Inc. 5000 is an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.
Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
SIO Logistics provides end-to-end truckload shipping solutions for companies in various industries, including retail, wholesalers, fresh produce, and manufacturing. It is committed to helping businesses of all sizes overcome challenges and achieve their goals.
"Pushing Boundaries"
In a LinkedIn post, Ali Shafi, CEO of SIO Logistics said, "I am overjoyed that SIO Logistics has achieved the remarkable distinction of being recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies. This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication, collaborative spirit, and commitment to excellence."
" I am profoundly grateful for every member of our family – employees, carrier partners, and clients – who have fueled our success," he added.
Shafi further posted, "While we celebrate this milestone, our journey toward innovation and impact in the space continues with renewed vigor. The future holds great promise, and I am excited to keep pushing boundaries alongside this exceptional team."
"Top-Tier Service"
"SIO Logistics remains dedicated to delivering top-tier service and ensuring utmost customer contentment. The attainment owes itself to the unwavering efforts and loyalty of our team. We take great pride in the acknowledgment," expressed Cody Brown, Chief Operating Officer of SIO Logistics.
"Committed to excellence in service and unwavering customer satisfaction, SIO Logistics is proud to announce this noteworthy achievement," he added.
"Building Future"
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.
“To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.
In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000's Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019.
They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.
As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media.
Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.
The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
For more information, visit www.inc.com
About SIO Logistics
SIO Logistics is a Texas-based 3rd Party Logistics and registered Freight Brokerage company.
Founded in 2016, the company specializes in Full Truckload, Less Than Truckload, Expedited, Drayage, and Dedicated Truckload Shipping across the United States and Canada.
It has a corporate office in Southlake, TX, two sales offices in San Antonio and Houston, and a global operations office.
SIO is also a member of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Smartway Partnership, Blue Book Services, Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), DP World’s Digital Freight Alliance, and Texas SBA® Minority Owned Business Association.
The company was also named one of The Dallas 100™ Entrepreneur Awards winners in 2022.
For more information about SIO Logistics, visit www.sionow.com or call 512-758-6907.
Contact
Raza Mumtaz Rao
512-758-6907
https://www.sionow.com
