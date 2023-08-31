FlipHTML5 Creates an Online Bookshelf for Users to Store Their Works
FlipHTML5 released an online bookshelf feature for users to orderly store and showcase their digital publications.
Hong Kong, China, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After launching features like well-designed templates to help global users get a quick start in digital content creation, FlipHTML5 rolled out its online bookshelf (https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/create/digital-bookshelf/) feature to assist users in managing and showcasing their publications orderly.
Unlike creating folders to sort them for users’ personal management, digital works added to a certain virtual bookshelf are for convenient showcasing to readers. Designed to avoid chaos, users can categorize their publications as needed by creating an online bookshelf when they have the need to share multiple digital works. Sharing multiple publications is as easy as copying a URL. Instead of sharing book links one by one, users can share them at once with the URL/QR code of the online bookshelf.
Referring to customizing a digital book on FlipHTML5, the online bookshelf is also allowed to be customized as needed. Users are able to apply different skins to distinguish between multiple bookshelves and configure settings to show book titles, the search box, and the share button. After adding books to the virtual bookshelf, users can manage the order of books. What’s more, they can decide how to display them. For example, whether the book size on the bookshelf is small, medium, or large determines how many books can be displayed in each row. To demonstrate ownership or create a cohesive branding experience, it’s necessary for users to upload their own logo images and title the bookshelf.
Users have the flexibility to decide the visibility of their virtual bookshelves. The online bookshelf is set as published by default. As for digital books that are related to private matters like internal company management, then the bookshelf might be suitable to set as private with a password. Readers who have the password can access the bookshelf, which provides additional security, ensuring some sensitive or sold content is protected.
Besides sharing the online bookshelf with its URL/QR code via +email or social media platforms, users can also embed it on their websites to present their magazines, reports, or portfolios instead of displaying multiple bulky PDFs. “It’s a quick and efficient way for users to share their multiple works with an online bookshelf while expanding their readership,” says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.
To learn more about the online bookshelf, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
About FlipHTML5
FlipHTML5 Co., Ltd. is committed to providing digital publishing solutions for global users from all walks of life, helping them create, enhance, publish, and manage their digital works.
Contact
FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.Contact
Winston Zhang
+86 020-61972665
https://fliphtml5.com
