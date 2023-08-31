Optimizing Industrial Automation and Financial Self-Service with Jetway LM26 Series Motherboard
Jetway LM26 series for Industrial Automation purposes, such as Factory Automation and Quality Inspection but a Financial application, such as ATM as well.
New Taipei City, Taiwan, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jetway, a world-leading Industrial PC (IPC) manufacturer, is excited to introduce the LM26 Series motherboard. The LM26 is a versatile Micro-ATX motherboard supporting Intel® 12/13th Gen (Alder Lake-S/Raptor Lake-S) processors. The LM26 is based on the Intel® H610 embedded class chipset providing long term availability and supports DDR4-3200 memory up to 64GB total.
Diverse Connectivity for Industrial Automation and Financial Self-Service Applications
Equipped with multiple serial ports, the LM26 Series offers up to ten (10) serial ports, including 2* RS232/422/485 ports and up to 8* RS232 ports. This configuration ensures seamless integration of barcode scanner, card reader, and ATM. Furthermore, the LM26 Series motherboards has eight (8) USB 2.0 ports and three (3) USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, ensuring high-speed data transmission, allowing to connect high-resolution cameras to optimize the QA inspection during production process. The LM26 Series features three (3) ethernet ports, including two (2) Intel 2.5GbE jacks and one (1) Intel 1GbE jack, these attributes make the LM26 Series exceptionally suited for applications demanding both low latency and versatile connectivity.
The LM26 Series supports Intel® UHD Graphics, depending on which processor is installed. Up to three (3) independent displays are supported, including 1* HDMI 2.0 port for 4K @60Hz, 1* DisplayPort 1.4 port for 8K @60Hz and 1* VGA port. The LM26 Series motherboards supports 2* M.2 M-key slots, not only NVMe but also SATA interface. It also comes with M.2 B-key and M.2 E-key to perfectly support 3G/4G/5G cellular and WIFI/BT as well.
The LM26 Series is a brilliant combination of reliable communication, diverse connectivity, high performance, high-speed networking, and high-resolution capabilities. Powered by Intel® 12/13th Gen CPUs and blazing - fast DDR4 memory, it delivers exceptional data processing performance, making it an ideal solution not only for Industrial Automation purposes, such as Factory Automation and Quality Inspection but Financial application such as ATM as well.
Jetway LM26 series are available now!
For more information please visit our website or contact Jetway today.
https://www.jetwayipc.com/
