Excel Add-Ins: Release of New Version 2.8
Devart released an updated version of Excel Add-ins 2.8.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, rolled out updated Excel Add-ins. Now, the product includes MariaDB 10.10, PostgreSQL 15, and Zoho CRM API v4 support.
The list of other improvements includes:
- Salesforce Web Services API version 55.0 is supported.
- Custom App authorization is available for Excel Add-ins for Shopify.
- Private App authorization is available for Excel Add-ins for HubSpot.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/release-excel-addins-update-ver-2-8.html?utm_source=brevo&utm_campaign=cc_digest_aug23&utm_medium=email
Excel Add-ins allow you to work with database and cloud data in Microsoft Excel as usual Excel spreadsheets. You can get precisely the data you need with visual Query Builder or SQL and refresh the queried external data in a workbook at any time with a single click.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
