Julie Bajda’s New Book, "Mother Nature's Party," is a Fun and Colorful Children’s Book That Explores the Amusing Life of Some Friendly Backyard Animals
Recent release “Mother Nature's Party,” from Page Publishing author Julie Bajda, is a lighthearted and lively book for children that follows a day in the life of Mother Nature and some charming wild animals.
Elyria, OH, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Julie Bajda, a retired teacher and current substitute teacher, has completed her new book, “Mother Nature's Party”: an entertaining and vibrant story all about Mother Nature trying to create an enjoyable picnic for all animals.
“During her career, in the lower elementary grades, Julie instilled a love of nature with her students. Julie enjoys gardening and bird watching in her backyard; she appreciates the beauty of nature. Her love of nature and enthusiasm to teach young learners was Julie’s motivation to write this story. She hopes to share her love and respect for nature with readers of all ages,” writes Bajda.
Published by Page Publishing, Julie Bajda’s engaging tale follows Mother Nature as she prepares the backyard for a lovely picnic. She makes sure that everything is clean and beautiful for all her backyard friends. All the animals arrived with snacks and excitement. When Rob the raccoon arrives unannounced all the animals must learn a little compassion and patience.
Bajda wrote this story to enlighten young readers and hopes that they find the many lessons tucked within the pages of this story. Readers will learn a deeper appreciation for all animals and nature as a whole. They will also be encouraged to be kind and have respect for all those around them.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Mother Nature's Party” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
