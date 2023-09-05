Shirley Wynn’s New Book, "The Mystery of Devon's Pond and Other Stories," is a Colorful and Amusing Children’s Book That Explores Many Different Character and Themes
Recent release “The Mystery of Devon's Pond and Other Stories,” from Page Publishing author Shirley Wynn, is a delightful and lively collection that showcases a host of spirited characters and stimulating stories.
Motley, MN, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Wynn, a pet owner, mentor, and frequenter of craft markets, has completed her new book, “The Mystery of Devon's Pond and Other Stories”: a compelling and entertaining collection of short children’s stories that bring to life some amazing characters.
The first story begins, “This is a story about three young kids who met at a childcare facility that took care of families’ kids. Alex, Gabe, and Callie Jo became friends quickly, and they bonded well and seemed to be inseparable. Callie Jo was a tomboy through and through, and she loved to be a part of anything Alex and Gabe did.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shirley Wynn’s refreshing compilation of stories opens up a world of possibilities for young readers. Each story contains captivating and enchanting characters as they navigate the world. Young readers can jump from story to story without worrying about missing any of the action. There are stories involving mermaids, a science museum field trip, and even a mystic train ride in the sky.
Wynn’s simplistic style of writing ensures that all young readers are able to enjoy these marvelous stories. She opens young readers up to so many different worlds within these pages and tells such animated and fascinating stories. With so many great adventures packed in, there is sure to be something for everyone to appreciate.
Readers who wish to experience this wonderful work can purchase “The Mystery of Devon's Pond and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
