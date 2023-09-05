Author Larry Griggs’ New Book, "To Catch a Breath," is a Fascinating Story of Two Cousins Whose Trip to Visit Their Uncle Turns Out to be Far More Than They Bargained for

Recent release “To Catch a Breath,” from Page Publishing author Larry Griggs, centers around two cousins who head off to visit with their Uncle Elijah, who has recently become a widower. After arriving, odd events begin to occur, and the two cousins soon find themselves wrapped up in a thrilling mystery where dark secrets are slowly revealed that will change their lives forever.