Author Larry Griggs’ New Book, "To Catch a Breath," is a Fascinating Story of Two Cousins Whose Trip to Visit Their Uncle Turns Out to be Far More Than They Bargained for
Recent release “To Catch a Breath,” from Page Publishing author Larry Griggs, centers around two cousins who head off to visit with their Uncle Elijah, who has recently become a widower. After arriving, odd events begin to occur, and the two cousins soon find themselves wrapped up in a thrilling mystery where dark secrets are slowly revealed that will change their lives forever.
Greenwood, MS, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry Griggs, whose first love was poetry, has completed his new book, “To Catch a Breath”: a captivating tale that follows two cousins who travel down to their uncle’s house after the passing of their aunt, only to become caught up in a mysterious plot that they’ll have to solve if they have any hope of returning home.
Born in the Mississippi Delta in the late 1950s, author Larry Griggs developed a passion for writing at an early age. Eventually deciding to put his creative gifts to use, his first foray into writing a novel was his memoir “I Dreamed That I Lived,” and he has now set his sights on fiction. Currently retired, the author has plenty of time to focus on that which has always been the one thing that has allowed him to express his thoughts in a way that hopefully will bring enjoyment to all those who may have an opportunity to read his works.
“This is a story of two young bored men visiting an uncle who has recently become a widower,” writes Griggs. “They have no idea that their visit is about to take them into a whirlwind of twists and turns that they could have never imagined. They become intricate participants in a strange and dangerous twist that takes the reader back and forth before the truth slowly creeps out of the dark (literally). This is a complex whodunit that only unravels at the very end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Larry Griggs’ engaging tale will leave readers in suspense as the novel’s astounding mystery slowly unfolds, and dark secrets from the past are revealed. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, “To Catch a Breath” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “To Catch a Breath” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
