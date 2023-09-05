Author A.F. Foster’s New Book, "Timeless: True Treasure," is a Depiction of How One's Journey Through Life is Truly Timeless and How God's Love Can Conquer All
Recent release “Timeless: True Treasure,” from Covenant Books author A.F. Foster, is a powerful and compelling memoir detailing various moments throughout the author's journey through life in which she has been forced to endure grief and heartache and how she has survived it all through God's love and glory.
Buckhannon, WV, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.F. Foster, a prolific author who has been saved by God’s grace and has been given many roles throughout her life, including mom, wife, grandma, waitress, retail worker, CNA, LPN, and RN, has completed her new book, “Timeless: True Treasure”: a stirring collection of brief accounts from throughout the author’s experiences related to the departure of loved ones, and other life-altering moments that forever shaped her life.
“Unfortunately, after I was born into this sinful world, my childhood was not the greatest,” writes Foster. “I have several unfavorable memories. I had many suicidal ideations (thoughts) and even came close to committing suicide. I had a moment at age 15 where a shotgun was accessible, and God intervened. I had planned and even wrote letters saying goodbye on another occasion, and God again intervened.
“The Holy Spirit has moved upon me, and also others to help me in my lifetime, unfailingly. There’s no way to discount His presence’s direction in my accounts of living. In these accounts, there are bad characters just as there are good characters. However, I would like to point out that for me, in my story, Jesus Christ, my hero, the main character, and the Holy Spirit, director, have always been present. God. the author, is omnipresent through infinity and beyond—timeless.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, A.F. Foster’s new book explores how, throughout each up and down, Foster has always remained faithful to the Lord, even when faced with struggles that might have tempted her faith to waiver. Emotional and deeply personal, Foster weaves an intimate self-portrait to help readers recognize how God’s unending love for his children can overcome anything, and help guide those who accept his graces through whatever challenge they face.
Readers can purchase “Timeless: True Treasure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
