Author A.F. Foster’s New Book, "Timeless: True Treasure," is a Depiction of How One's Journey Through Life is Truly Timeless and How God's Love Can Conquer All

Recent release “Timeless: True Treasure,” from Covenant Books author A.F. Foster, is a powerful and compelling memoir detailing various moments throughout the author's journey through life in which she has been forced to endure grief and heartache and how she has survived it all through God's love and glory.