L. E. Kline Evans’s New Book, "Journey of Clarion," is an Exciting and Adventurous Children’s Story That Tells the Tale of Clarion and an Ornate and Curious Book
Recent release “Journey of Clarion,” from Covenant Books author L. E. Kline Evans, is a delightful and magical tale for children that follows Clarion as the excitement of a large mysterious book is brought to life.
Blakeslee, PA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- L. E. Kline Evans, Bible teacher, mother, and wife has completed her new book, “Journey of Clarion”: a spiritual tale that follows Clarion on a journey through God’s creations.
“Later, the Father lowered His head and breathed life into His creation. The man awoke, and the Father gently stood His child on his feet. Love flowed in powerful waves as the Father spoke to His son in that beautiful place. Clarion was overcome with emotion and wept quietly as she felt herself being lifted up and away. The wind surrounded her, and before she could comprehend what was happening, she found herself before an opening that appeared to be a doorway,” writes Evans.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. E. Kline Evans’s new book follows Clarion as she discovers a large and intriguing book. The young girl is instantly captivated by the elegant book. As she stared down at the gold lettering and intricate details on the cover, she felt compelled to read it. The beautiful book transported Clarion gently into a swirling vortex.
When the swirling stopped Clarion found herself in the midst of nothing, there was nothing all around her until a great voice calmed her from beyond. The voice guided Clarion as she found herself in the middle of all creation. She gets to witness creation and experience God’s love firsthand. Through this experience she learns that God will always love her.
Readers can purchase “Journey of Clarion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
