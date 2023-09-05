L. E. Kline Evans’s New Book, "Journey of Clarion," is an Exciting and Adventurous Children’s Story That Tells the Tale of Clarion and an Ornate and Curious Book

Recent release “Journey of Clarion,” from Covenant Books author L. E. Kline Evans, is a delightful and magical tale for children that follows Clarion as the excitement of a large mysterious book is brought to life.