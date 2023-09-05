Ritamae Fardy’s New Book, "Nurse Rita and Luigi," is a Charming and Adorable Children’s Story About Nurse Rita and the Spunky Little Dog Luigi
Recent release “Nurse Rita and Luigi,” from Covenant Books author Ritamae Fardy, is a colorful and delightful tale for children that follows friendly Nurse Rita and peppy Luigi the dog on some helpful adventures.
Stratford, CT, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ritamae Fardy, registered nurse has completed her new book, “Nurse Rita and Luigi”: a story that follows Nurse Rita and her darling puppy Luigi.
“I saw a frightened little brown puppy. He was very dirty and scared. When I picked him up, he yelped in pain. He hurt his leg when he landed in the ditch. I took him home and gave him a bubble bath. I put a splint on his leg then I gave him some meatloaf that I had left over from my supper the night before. I made him a bed out of a soft blanket. I named him Luigi after a character in my favorite story. As the days passed, Luigi got stronger and healthier,” writes Fardy.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ritamae Fardy’s new book brings young readers into the world of Nurse Rita and her puppy Luigi. The pair are as helpful as they can be to people in their neighborhood. Nurse Rita spends every day helping people all over the community to feel better, and little Luigi is always by her side.
Luigi was found by Nurse Rita when he was just a little puppy. The pair instantly bonded and Nurse Rita knew she had an ideal helper on her hands. Luigi makes all the patients feel calm and safe when Nurse Rita is working on them. Even the grumpiest patients cannot resist the charismatic nature of Luigi. Nurse Rita and Luigi are the perfect team to keep the whole neighborhood healthy and happy.
Readers can purchase “Nurse Rita and Luigi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“I saw a frightened little brown puppy. He was very dirty and scared. When I picked him up, he yelped in pain. He hurt his leg when he landed in the ditch. I took him home and gave him a bubble bath. I put a splint on his leg then I gave him some meatloaf that I had left over from my supper the night before. I made him a bed out of a soft blanket. I named him Luigi after a character in my favorite story. As the days passed, Luigi got stronger and healthier,” writes Fardy.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ritamae Fardy’s new book brings young readers into the world of Nurse Rita and her puppy Luigi. The pair are as helpful as they can be to people in their neighborhood. Nurse Rita spends every day helping people all over the community to feel better, and little Luigi is always by her side.
Luigi was found by Nurse Rita when he was just a little puppy. The pair instantly bonded and Nurse Rita knew she had an ideal helper on her hands. Luigi makes all the patients feel calm and safe when Nurse Rita is working on them. Even the grumpiest patients cannot resist the charismatic nature of Luigi. Nurse Rita and Luigi are the perfect team to keep the whole neighborhood healthy and happy.
Readers can purchase “Nurse Rita and Luigi” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories