Stay on Top of the New Release of ODBC Drivers
Devart announced an updated version of ODBC Drivers.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released the latest version of ODBC Drivers.
The key feature of this update is Oracle 23c, SQL Server 2022, and Maria DB 11 support.
The detailed list of the features:
- ODBC Driver for xBase has received an update that significantly improves the performance of DML operations.
- Create table if not exists and Drop table if exists statements support are available for ODBC driver for xBase.
- ODBC Drivers for Interbase and Firebird support settings for SQL Dialect.
- Now the Japanese Data Center is available for Zoho products.
- 4D in macOS is compatible with Multiple ODBC products.
- Dynamics 365, BigCommerce, and Salesforce now support macOS ARM (Apple Silicon M1 and M2).
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-odbc-support-for-oracle-23c-sql-server-2022-mariadb-11-and-more.html
Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Our ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types to enable easy access to live data from anywhere.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
