Author Betty J. Brown’s New Book, "God and Me," Explores What It is the Lord Wants of His People, and How the Author Has Come to Know Him Throughout Her Life
Recent release “God and Me,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Betty J. Brown, is an eye-opening testimonial to the incredible ways in which God can influence and improve one's life when they are willing to seek him out and create a personal relationship with him. Through the author's writings, readers will discover the answers to what God truly wants from all his people.
Cincinnati, OH, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Betty J. Brown has completed her new book, “God and Me”: a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of how the author’s faith and relationship with the Lord has impacted her life and how others can come to know and understand God’s will for his faithful children by accepting his unending love.
Betty writes, “Have you ever wondered what does God want from us? Well, many years ago, I found myself wondering. I found myself asking God, ‘What is it what do I need to do? What is it you want from me?’ I’m sure many people have asked these questions, and I’m sure that there are many people that do know what God wants from them. But there are many people that don’t. Well, for me, over the years of walking with God, I found out that God really loves us, and he really wants us to love him. He wants us to love each other and help one another. He wants us to have a personal relationship with him. He wants us to really know him. He just doesn’t want to be our Heavenly Father; he also wants to be our friend. And not just when we go to church on Sunday. God wants to be our friend every day. He wants us to talk to him about what’s going in our life, not when we have a problem but every day. God wants to help us in our everyday life because he really wants us to know him. And this is how you develop a personal relationship with God. Also, God wants us to trust him and believe in him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Betty J. Brown’s enlightening tale is the perfect companion for those who are seeking to forge a strong and lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father, and to better understand how one can come to truly know the Lord’s divine love and presence. Drawing on inspiration from her own life, Betty weaves a profound and deeply personal journey that is sure to help encourage readers to open their hearts and minds to God and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Betty writes, “Have you ever wondered what does God want from us? Well, many years ago, I found myself wondering. I found myself asking God, ‘What is it what do I need to do? What is it you want from me?’ I’m sure many people have asked these questions, and I’m sure that there are many people that do know what God wants from them. But there are many people that don’t. Well, for me, over the years of walking with God, I found out that God really loves us, and he really wants us to love him. He wants us to love each other and help one another. He wants us to have a personal relationship with him. He wants us to really know him. He just doesn’t want to be our Heavenly Father; he also wants to be our friend. And not just when we go to church on Sunday. God wants to be our friend every day. He wants us to talk to him about what’s going in our life, not when we have a problem but every day. God wants to help us in our everyday life because he really wants us to know him. And this is how you develop a personal relationship with God. Also, God wants us to trust him and believe in him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Betty J. Brown’s enlightening tale is the perfect companion for those who are seeking to forge a strong and lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father, and to better understand how one can come to truly know the Lord’s divine love and presence. Drawing on inspiration from her own life, Betty weaves a profound and deeply personal journey that is sure to help encourage readers to open their hearts and minds to God and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God and Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories