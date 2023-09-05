Author Betty J. Brown’s New Book, "God and Me," Explores What It is the Lord Wants of His People, and How the Author Has Come to Know Him Throughout Her Life

Recent release “God and Me,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Betty J. Brown, is an eye-opening testimonial to the incredible ways in which God can influence and improve one's life when they are willing to seek him out and create a personal relationship with him. Through the author's writings, readers will discover the answers to what God truly wants from all his people.