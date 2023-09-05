Kyna Bryn’s Newly Released "Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story" is a Powerful Story of Redemption and Forgiveness
“Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyna Bryn, is a deeply personal account of addiction and adversity that will resonate with many who have been personally affected by addiction.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story”: an honest account of the effort and determination needed to break out of negative behaviors. “Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story” is the creation of published author Kyna Bryn, a Michigan native, mother, author, ordained minister, speaker, and follower of Jesus Christ.
Kyna Bryn shares, “This is a story of one woman’s journey through horrendous obstacles and terrible injustices. Broken Not Shattered reflects the molding of a true warrior of God.
“From the day she was born, Zara Banks was in a struggle for survival. After being exposed to abuse, neglect, rejection, and being bullied most of her life, Zara struggled to understand if she even had a purpose in this world. Once becoming a mother herself, Zara questioned why God would allow so many horrific things happen to her. How could she be the mother she knew she wanted to be, when the torment of her past continued to haunt her? Zara continued to face trails in her life that seemed to rival that of Job, but through every trial, she continued to fight for what she felt was right. Facing a millionaire that tried to take her only child, suffering the abuse of her past, and fighting her addictions, by never giving up, Zara became a stronger woman who overcame adversity worse than most of us can even imagine. In the end, she emerged from the flaming depths of hell that continued to surround her in life.
“Broken Not Shattered proves that you can come out of the darkness in this world much stronger, confident, and victorious.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyna Bryn’s new book tackles complex issues and presents a hopeful future for those seeking to step out of the shadow of addiction.
Kim Wasik, a retired but licensed social worker, shares, “This heart-wrenching, detailed REAL-LIFE STORY is a MUST READ for social workers, educators, and all human service professionals. Zara represents our mothers, daughters, aunts, sisters, and neighbors. The unconditional love she reflects for God and her daughter, with her humility and capacity for forgiveness, is an inspiration for all women.”
Consumers can purchase “Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kyna Bryn shares, “This is a story of one woman’s journey through horrendous obstacles and terrible injustices. Broken Not Shattered reflects the molding of a true warrior of God.
“From the day she was born, Zara Banks was in a struggle for survival. After being exposed to abuse, neglect, rejection, and being bullied most of her life, Zara struggled to understand if she even had a purpose in this world. Once becoming a mother herself, Zara questioned why God would allow so many horrific things happen to her. How could she be the mother she knew she wanted to be, when the torment of her past continued to haunt her? Zara continued to face trails in her life that seemed to rival that of Job, but through every trial, she continued to fight for what she felt was right. Facing a millionaire that tried to take her only child, suffering the abuse of her past, and fighting her addictions, by never giving up, Zara became a stronger woman who overcame adversity worse than most of us can even imagine. In the end, she emerged from the flaming depths of hell that continued to surround her in life.
“Broken Not Shattered proves that you can come out of the darkness in this world much stronger, confident, and victorious.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyna Bryn’s new book tackles complex issues and presents a hopeful future for those seeking to step out of the shadow of addiction.
Kim Wasik, a retired but licensed social worker, shares, “This heart-wrenching, detailed REAL-LIFE STORY is a MUST READ for social workers, educators, and all human service professionals. Zara represents our mothers, daughters, aunts, sisters, and neighbors. The unconditional love she reflects for God and her daughter, with her humility and capacity for forgiveness, is an inspiration for all women.”
Consumers can purchase “Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Broken Not Shattered: Based on a True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories