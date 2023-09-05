Faye Grosek-Woods’s Newly Released “Because of JESUS” is a Charming Resource That Helps Young Readers Develop Foundational Understanding of Christianity
“Because of JESUS,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faye Grosek-Woods, is a warmhearted message of encouragement that nurtures a sense of connection and wonder regarding all Jesus offers.
Neenah, WI, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Because of JESUS”: a touching inspirational for upcoming believers. “Because of JESUS” is the creation of published author Faye Grosek-Woods.
Grosek-Woods shares, “Because of JESUS not only answers the questions for young children of 'What does JESUS dying on the cross over 2000 years ago have to do with me today?' It also guides them to make their faith in JESUS personal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faye Grosek-Woods’s new book will charm and empower young minds in their pursuit of a lasting and fulfilling faith.
Consumers can purchase “Because of JESUS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Because of JESUS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories