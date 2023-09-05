Jonathan Hill’s Newly Released "The Faithful Step" is an Encouraging Resource for Young or Inexperienced Christians Seeking Ways to Expand Their Faith
“The Faithful Step,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Hill, is a thought-provoking discussion of how to find direction and empowerment within one’s spiritual journey.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Faithful Step”: a potent resource for anyone beginning their spiritual awakening. “The Faithful Step” is the creation of published author Jonathan Hill, a dedicated young minister who has served in two churches as an interim pastor and youth pastor.
Hill shares, “The Faithful Step is packed with practical and applicable advice to juvenile and inexperienced Christians who strive to grow in their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. In The Faithful Step, the basics of faith and the Christian life are stated so that anyone can understand what it means to identify with Christ as Lord. The theme of this book is learning to show those around you that Jesus lives within you.
“The goal is to teach people to KNOW, GROW, and SHOW.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Hill’s new book will empower and surprise as readers find a fresh and insightful testimony of faith.
Rev. Bruce Crawford, M.Div., B.A., Interim Pastor of the Baltimore Baptist Church in Fairmont, NC shares, “This short book is power packed! It is well worth you reading. Jonathan, at such a young age has more insight than people twice
his age. He weaves together his personal testimony and a powerful evangelistic witness. Read it and you will be glad you did.”
Consumers can purchase “The Faithful Step” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Faithful Step,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
