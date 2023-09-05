Author H. H. Silver’s New Book, "America, the Country that Made Earth Famous," is a Compelling Work That Takes Readers on a Remarkable Adventure
Recent release “America, the Country that Made Earth Famous,” from Newman Springs Publishing author H. H. Silver, follows two men on a government grant who are trailing American roads to report on conditions of bridges, roads, and other structures and freeways across the interstate of America.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- H. H. Silver, who is a graduate of the University of Illinois, with a major in history and a minor in geology, has completed his new book, “America, the Country that Made Earth Famous”: a riveting work that follows the men as they discover a wrecked spaceship in the desert, free the occupants, and decide not to tell the government about the aliens. Instead, they decide to take them along and show them the country.
Author H. H. Silver has been the owner of a home restoration business for over twenty-one years and is a painter, carpenter, and tiler, as well as an artist working in glass, metals, woods, and seashells.
Born and raised in the Midwest, the author has worked in 36 states over the past 30 years, being a gas line inspector checking meters and distribution of lines in hundreds of towns and cities. His extensive background has given him a unique insight into parts of the country that are off the beaten path.
He has spoken to thousands of people wondering what he was doing going through yards to check gas meters. This experience too helped shaped his views, as expressed in this book.
Silver writes, “It was a dark and moonless desert night. The intense quiet of the desolate night air was occasionally shattered by a coyote’s cry or some mysterious noise generated by things that go bump in the night. The two men, sprawled across the top of the mesa, surrounded by excessive amounts of equipment, did not recognize most of the noises they heard, and they tried to ignore them.”
He continues, “Neither man feared the noises they heard, however, because they were rational human beings. And they were large enough to play the offensive line in the National Football League. They also had big rocks, sticks, and fire. And they had a small arsenal of weapons, just in case the rocks, sticks, and fire failed to strike fear and terror of mankind into the heart of whatever should happen to wander up to the top of the four-hundred-foot-tall mesa they were encamped upon.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, H. H. Silver’s thrilling tale invites readers to discover how the men will deal with all the problems they encounter and more.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing work can purchase “America, the Country that Made Earth Famous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
