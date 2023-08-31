BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary Season
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tribeca PAC is excited to present it's 40th anniversary season with special musical acts, family shows, and dance events including a return of the renowned Pablo Sosa and Mariela Maldonado of Tango Legends.
Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist, Liz Callaway, will make her Tribeca PAC debut with "Broadway and Beyond" featuring songs from Broadway shows she has starred in, including her long-run belting "Memory" in Cats, alongside songs from the silver screen, such as her Oscar-nominated hit from Anastasia.
The 2022 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition 1st Place Winners, Julieta Eugenio Trio, will headline our Jazz In Progress concert. In April 2017, Julieta won the International Women in Jazz competition as a member of the SIJ trio.
Fresh off the success of last year's Spook-tacular, the spectacular Cirque-tacular company is back with more fantastic family fun in Art of Circus. For the first time ever, Peking Acrobats will hit the stage to showcase daring maneuvers, wonderful artistry and technical prowess.
TheaterWorksUSA will round-out the Family series with the return of the very popular Magic School Bus Lost In The Solar System and Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends. With a 10Club Membership, enjoy discounted tickets to Rosie Revere Engineer, Magic School Bus, Cirque-tacular and Peking Acrobats. More Info.
There will be more events announced throughout the season. For more information, please email ticketing@tribecapac.org or call 212-220 -1460. Tribeca PAC is located on the campus of the Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007 (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. Events are subject to change
Tony nominee and Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist, Liz Callaway, will make her Tribeca PAC debut with "Broadway and Beyond" featuring songs from Broadway shows she has starred in, including her long-run belting "Memory" in Cats, alongside songs from the silver screen, such as her Oscar-nominated hit from Anastasia.
The 2022 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition 1st Place Winners, Julieta Eugenio Trio, will headline our Jazz In Progress concert. In April 2017, Julieta won the International Women in Jazz competition as a member of the SIJ trio.
Fresh off the success of last year's Spook-tacular, the spectacular Cirque-tacular company is back with more fantastic family fun in Art of Circus. For the first time ever, Peking Acrobats will hit the stage to showcase daring maneuvers, wonderful artistry and technical prowess.
TheaterWorksUSA will round-out the Family series with the return of the very popular Magic School Bus Lost In The Solar System and Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends. With a 10Club Membership, enjoy discounted tickets to Rosie Revere Engineer, Magic School Bus, Cirque-tacular and Peking Acrobats. More Info.
There will be more events announced throughout the season. For more information, please email ticketing@tribecapac.org or call 212-220 -1460. Tribeca PAC is located on the campus of the Borough of Manhattan Community College, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007 (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. Events are subject to change
Contact
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts CenterContact
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
tribecapac.org
Categories