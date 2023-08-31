Michaela Stamm Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in the Siesta Key, Florida, Office
Siesta Key, FL, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michaela Stamm has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the new Siesta Key office. A former mortgage lender who specialized in renovation loans, she has gravitated toward home flippers, relocations and first-time homebuyers. She also has a background in in-home remodeling sales.
Stamm moved to Florida from Kansas City, Missouri, when she was 13 years old and earned her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She is involved in the Moose Lodge and supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She enjoys critiquing new restaurants, performing pilates, traveling and watching documentaries. She is currently working on her Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) certification.
The Siesta Key office is located at 6633 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota, Florida 34242. Stamm can be reached at (321) 960-8166 or Michaela.the.realtor@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Stamm moved to Florida from Kansas City, Missouri, when she was 13 years old and earned her bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. She is involved in the Moose Lodge and supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She enjoys critiquing new restaurants, performing pilates, traveling and watching documentaries. She is currently working on her Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) certification.
The Siesta Key office is located at 6633 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota, Florida 34242. Stamm can be reached at (321) 960-8166 or Michaela.the.realtor@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Siesta Key, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories