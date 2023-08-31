Future Horizons Releases "The Grandin Papers"
Temple Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50 + years of experience in observing animals shines through in The Grandin Papers. Dr. Grandin’s professional training as a scientist and her amazing life as a person with autism has given her a perspective like that of no other expert in the field of animal science. The Grandin Papers celebrate her storied career.
Arlington, TX, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "The Grandin Papers is a compilation of some of my most important scientific papers with an emphasis on livestock facility design, the development of animal welfare auditing programs, and behavior of cattle and horses during handling. They are in chronological order. I chose the papers and book chapters that would most likely be of interest to the general public, policymakers, and people interested in farm animal welfare and behavior. This anthology will show how my thinking has evolved over a fifty-year career.” - Temple Grandin
While this book is not specific to autism, it is fascinating to learn what Temple has been able to do for the world of animal agriculture with her unique autistic brain. A professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University, Dr. Grandin is also a designer of livestock handling facilities. The curved chute and race systems she has designed for cattle are in worldwide use, and her writings on the flight zone and other principles of grazing animal behavior have helped people to reduce stress on their animals during handling. She has also developed an extraordinarily successful objective scoring system for assessing the handling of cattle and pigs at meat plants. Other areas of research include:
- Cattle temperament
- Environmental enrichment for pigs
- Training procedures
- Horse perception of novel objects
- Effective stunning methods for cattle and pigs at meat plants
- And much more
Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
