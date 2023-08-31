Announcing DSI’s 11th Annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
Data science and analytics community convening at the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium, taking place November 15-16, 2023, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 11th Annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will bring together senior leaders from across the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, federal government, academia, and industry to advance strategies, collaboration efforts, and modernization initiatives to leverage data as a strategic asset in an increasingly complex, interconnected global security environment. This year’s event will advance the IC’s and DoD’s ability to leverage AI and analytics to improve the collection, processing, and management of data to deliver the strategic and operational decision-making advantage.
In an increasingly inter-connected, data-driven, digital world, the Intelligence Community and DoD are facing information overload amidst rapidly evolving complex and challenging issues, threats, and risks. In this new era of strategic competition, the IC and DoD must accelerate the adoption of data, analytics, and AI to speed up the collection, accessibility, and exploitation of vast amounts of data in order to generate the decision and intelligence advantage.
Speakers and attendees at this year’s Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will discuss challenges and opportunities to leverage data as a strategic and operational asset to enable the IC, DoD, and federal government to carry out their missions with speed and at scale. Key sessions will explore the newly released IC Data Strategy 2023-2025, which highlights to need to improve end-to-end data management, deliver data interoperability and analytics at speed and scale, advance partnerships across agencies, industry, and academia, and transform the talent and culture of the workforce to be empowered by data. This year’s panel will explore the increasingly interconnected relationship between big data and AI, and how AI and advanced analytical capabilities are key to speeding up the processing, exploitation, and analysis of large volumes of data. Join us at this year’s Big Data for Intelligence Symposium to learn from key leaders across the community how to harness the power of big data to deliver actionable insights and intelligence for strategic and operational decision-making.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Nancy Morgan - Former IC Chief Data Officer, ODNI, CEO and Owner, Ellis Morgan Enterprises LLC (Event Moderator)
Kathy Lane - Deputy IC Chief Data Officer, Assistant DNI for Data, Office of Data and Partnership Interoperability, Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
Eileen Vidrine, SES - Chief Data and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Department of the Air Force
Jamie Konstas - Chief Data Officer, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
Rich Klein - Deputy Chief Data Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Matthew Graviss, PhD - Chief Data and AI Officer, U.S. Department of State
CAPT Brian Erickson, USCG - Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO), U.S. Coast Guard
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are now open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://bigdatasymposium.dsigroup.org/
