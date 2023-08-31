Brand New Release from HGBM and Becka L. Jones
Springfield, OH, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. Claire’s Island: A Summer Love-Book Two by Becka L. Jones.
Noah visits Claire in Kauai where they go on many crazy adventures together. Claire loves to surf and she loves the ocean. Noah needs to learn about Claire's Island, her culture, and find a way for her parents, and friends to like him. There is not only a budding romance, but adventure, humor, and trials that the teens need to deal with. Find out what happens when Noah believes love conquers all.
Becka L Jones is a Christian author writing faith-based books. It has been a dream of Becka's to write a romance book series. Becka has written dozens of books in different genres. She loves to put her pen to paper to create stories both fiction and non-fiction.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
