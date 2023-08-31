ND Labs Introduces Customizable White-Label NFT Marketplace
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ND Labs, an international blockchain consulting and development company, is launching a new product – a white-label NFT marketplace. This platform is designed to provide a versatile solution that meets the distinctive requirements of clients from various industries.
The rapidly growing popularity of non-fungible tokens has ushered in a new era of creativity and digital ownership. Nevertheless, many of the current NFT marketplaces pose limitations for businesses looking to take advantage of this technology. Acknowledging this gap, ND Labs devised an innovative solution that enables businesses to establish a seamless presence in the NFT space.
The white-label NFT marketplace is powered by blockchain technology, giving the platform unparalleled flexibility and scalability. Companies from various industries, including construction, insurance, art, and more, can now effortlessly create and administer their own NFT marketplaces. The platform's white-label nature allows businesses to customize it to meet their strategic goals and specific needs.
Dmitry Khanevich, co-founder and CEO of ND Labs, shared his excitement: "The launch of this innovative NFT marketplace is a remarkable accomplishment for us. We are delighted to provide businesses in various industries with the necessary tools to unleash the full potential of NFTs. This marketplace creates new opportunities for creativity, user engagement, and revenue generation. I am honored to be a member of the team behind this platform."
Key features of ND Labs' white-label NFT marketplace include:
Customizable User Interface: By designing a personalized UI, businesses can establish their brand identity, boost conversions, and improve user retention.
Seamless Asset Transactions: Users must sign up to start trading digital assets.
Uncompromised Scalability: The platform can handle any number of users within the NFT marketplace.
Fortified Security Protocols: Buyers and sellers experience secure and transparent transactions, strengthened by embedded security protocols and smart contracts.
For more detailed information about ND Labs' new product, please visit https://ndlabs.dev/nft-marketplace.
About ND Labs
ND Labs is an international provider of blockchain consulting and development services. The company provides blockchain-based solutions to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, construction, gaming, etc. Their team consists of skilled professionals who focus on strategic outcomes and help clients achieve long-term results.
Contact
ND Labs
Dmitry Khanevich
+1-646-401-0190
ndlabs.dev/
Dmitry Khanevich
+1-646-401-0190
ndlabs.dev/
