Author Michael D. Sullivan’s New Book, "It’s Been a Great Ride," is a Mesmerizing Memoir That Highlights the Value of Faith and Perseverance
Recent release “It’s Been a Great Ride,” from Page Publishing author Michael D. Sullivan, with Bill Tamulonis, is a compelling memoir that outlines the good opportunities that came the author’s way, as well the wins and losses everyone experiences on life’s journey.
Lutherville, MD, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael D. Sullivan, along with Bill Tamulonis, has completed his new book, “It’s Been a Great Ride”: a riveting memoir about the author’s life story growing up as the son of Irish immigrant parents. The work takes readers through his childhood on the southside of Chicago, attending Catholic school for sixteen years, and graduating from Loyola University, Chicago. It also describes his business career through a series of companies and positions with ever-increasing responsibilities.
Author Michael D. Sullivan was the fifth of six children of Irish immigrants. He worked his way up from delivering newspapers on the South Side of Chicago to CEO of Merry-Go-Round Enterprises, which, in 1987, Forbes magazine ranked as number 34 on its list of the best companies in America.
Sullivan writes, “Like most boys growing up, I dreamed of playing major league baseball. My father, Patrick (‘Paddy’), never missed my games. He might have been blind drunk and barely able to walk, but he showed up for me. My mother, Eileen, was a saint to put up with that kind of behavior, but she lived that old-country Irish faith—if you need something, ask God; trust him and he will take care of you.”
He continues, “Both my parents grew up on dairy farms in little towns in Ireland, County Limerick. My father, one of four children, lived in Feena on a farm called Callahow. It still has its original thatch roof, the kind they rarely make these days, and is protected for historical preservation. He had a reputation as the town ruffian, a strong man who loved to fight. My mother, the second youngest of twelve children, lived about five miles away in Dromcollogher.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael D. Sullivan’s inspirational work offers an example to readers working their way through their own turbulence in life.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “It’s Been a Great Ride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
