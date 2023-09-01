GregLenburg.com Publishes Free Three Stooges Ebook
Hollywood, CA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Spread out, knuckleheads:
GregLenburg.com has published "Stooges Disorder in the Court Film Story Companion," a free PDF mini ebook, for Three Stooges fans to download.
In the tradition of "The Three Stooges in Orbit Film Story" comic book of 1962, the book tells the story of the comedy team's 1936 classic, "Disorder in the Court," from the beginning to end, with more than 60 screen images and text created by author Greg Lenburg, co-author of "The Three Stooges Scrapbook - Updated Edition."
"The Three Stooges Scrapbook - Updated Edition" was published in paperback in 2012. Like the original edition published in 1982, the updated Scrapbook was co-written by Stooge leader Moe Howard's daughter, Joan Howard Maurer, and Lenburg's twin brother, Jeff. It was the last published book by Maurer who died in 2021.
Lenburg is also co-author of a third Three Stooges book, an updated and enlarged edition of "Once a Stooge, Always a Stooge," the autobiography of comic Joe Besser of The Three Stooges, which he wrote with his brother Jeff and posthumously with Besser and was published in 2020.
"Stooges Disorder in the Court Film Story Companion" may be downloaded at https://www.greglenburg.com/
