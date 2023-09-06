Author Simone Noble’s New Book, "The Girl with Rainbow Hair," is a Heartwarming Story About Accepting and Embracing One’s Own Uniqueness

Recent release “The Girl with Rainbow Hair,” from Page Publishing author Simone Noble, is a delightful and empowering tale of a young girl, who constantly gains the attention of others because of her rainbow hair and purple eyes. The young girl finds encouragement from her mother to accept herself as she is and embrace what makes her unique.