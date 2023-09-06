Author Simone Noble’s New Book, "The Girl with Rainbow Hair," is a Heartwarming Story About Accepting and Embracing One’s Own Uniqueness
Recent release “The Girl with Rainbow Hair,” from Page Publishing author Simone Noble, is a delightful and empowering tale of a young girl, who constantly gains the attention of others because of her rainbow hair and purple eyes. The young girl finds encouragement from her mother to accept herself as she is and embrace what makes her unique.
Galloway, NJ, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Simone Noble, a practicing physician assistant who has a love of writing, reading, and poetry, has completed her new book, “The Girl with Rainbow Hair”: an adorable story that follows a young girl who often stands out due to her rainbow hair and purple eyes. With some encouragement from her mother, she sets out to make friends and embrace her rare and natural beauty.
As a child, author Simone Noble wrote many stories and poems, and in her adulthood went on to obtain a master’s degree in physician assistant studies and a minor in writing. Many of her books were inspired by her personal struggles and adversities. Through her writings, Noble aims to help others embrace and conquer any obstacles that may hinder them from stepping into their own greatness. Simone hopes that her books will touch people of all ages and spread inspiration one page at a time.
“Everyone is unique in their own way,” writes Noble. “Being unique is what makes you, you! Let the girl with rainbow hair show you how she embraced her uniqueness and overcame her fears.”
Published by Page Publishing, Simone Noble’s inspiring tale is a beautiful story about accepting what makes one different and special. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring her story to life, Noble delivers the perfect tool for parents and guardians to help teach acceptance and confidence in children of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “The Girl with Rainbow Hair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
