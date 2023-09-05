Dishon Tracy’s New Book, "But God, He's My Husband: Uncensored," is a Moving Testament to the Deception of Satan and the Clarity That Comes from Living a Godly Life

Recent release “But God, He's My Husband: Uncensored,” from Covenant Books author Dishon Tracy, is a fascinating autobiographical read about the author’s own faith journey. After surviving an abusive marriage with a drug addict, Tracy was exposed to the power of the living God.