Dishon Tracy’s New Book, "But God, He's My Husband: Uncensored," is a Moving Testament to the Deception of Satan and the Clarity That Comes from Living a Godly Life
Recent release “But God, He's My Husband: Uncensored,” from Covenant Books author Dishon Tracy, is a fascinating autobiographical read about the author’s own faith journey. After surviving an abusive marriage with a drug addict, Tracy was exposed to the power of the living God.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dishon Tracy, a gifted author who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and plans to open a nonprofit organization for certified nursing assistance, has completed her new book, “But God, He's My Husband: Uncensored”: a compelling faith-based guide to choosing a spouse through the counsel of the Holy Spirit.
“Before you marry that man or woman,” says author Dishon Tracy, “please read this book. You may see similarities in some of the signs God and Satan sent me. Satan is a counterfeiter. You must seek the wise counsel of the Holy Spirit and yield to that voice. When you listen to God’s voice, you will triumph over every obstacle the world places before you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dishon Tracy’s new book describes how Tracy came to know the existence of God and Satan in a very real way. Tracy was caught in a dangerous, life-threatening marriage for almost 10 years, forced by the power of Satan to stay trapped in the cycle of abuse. It was out of her disobedience to God that she was placed in a situation that could have cost the lives of herself and her children. When she learned that she could conquer anything with the help of Christ, only then was she able to escape her husband.
Tracy feels a calling to rescue others from being stuck in a hellish marriage like hers by being transparent about her experiences. Compelled by God to write, she shares her gripping life story and offers advice to single Christians hoping to find a godly spouse. Readers will learn how to tell when God has placed a couple together and feel empowered in their search for love through Christ.
Readers can purchase “But God, He's My Husband: Uncensored” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
