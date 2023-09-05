Tim McLaughlin’s New Book, “The Missing Apples,” is a Delightful and Enchanting Children’s Story That Follows Mandy Chipmunk and Some Disappearing Apples
Recent release “The Missing Apples,” from Covenant Books author Tim McLaughlin, is an adventurous and charming tale for children that tells the tale of some forest creatures and the friendships that await.
Pahrump, NV, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tim McLaughlin, a writer and illustrator, has completed his new book, “The Missing Apples”: a children’s story all about unlikely friendships.
The story begins, “Hi, my name is Mandy Chipmunk, and I live in an apple tree. Every day I go out on my limb to get some apples for my breakfast. Each morning I make different things with the apples, like apple pie, applesauce, and even apple soup. I love eating apples. For quite some time now, the apple tree has had ten new apples every day. This morning when I went out to get my apples for breakfast, I noticed something was wrong—something was missing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tim McLaughlin’s new book follows Mandy Chipmunk as she tries to discover some missing apples. Mandy lives in an apple tree and goes out on a branch every morning to retrieve some delicious apples. This particular morning Mandy finds that two apples are missing. This sets Mandy on an adventure to figure out where those missing apples have gone.
Mandy enlists the help of her neighbor, Aaron Squirrel, to find the missing apples. They soon find that two more apples are missing. The pair hatch a plan to find whoever is taking the apples. They set two apples out on the branch and wait for the thief to be revealed. When they catch Jimmy Crow stealing apples all is forgiven and a new friendship is built. This story shows young readers that not everything is what it seems, and some friends come from the most unlikely places.
Readers can purchase “The Missing Apples” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
