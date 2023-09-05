Authors Casey Talbott and Fetnah Houdyschell’s New Book, “Eternal Joy, Powerful Quotes about God's Love,” Explores What Living a Full Life in Christ's Image Can Provide
Recent release “Eternal Joy, Powerful Quotes about God's Love,” from Covenant Books authors Casey Talbott and Fetnah Houdyschell, is a faith-based read that documents the incredible blessing and gifts that only God can provide in this world. The title "Eternal Joy" comes from the beauty and wonder that reveals just how great God truly is.
Mechanicsville, VA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Casey Talbott, enjoys photography, kayaking, gardening, and studying all things in nature, and Fetnah Houdyschell have completed their new book, “Eternal Joy, Powerful Quotes about God's Love”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of ruminations designed to encourage readers to seek out the Lord and forge a strong relationship with him.
“The words you are about to see are true for they are quotes for a lifetime. And they can change your life if you let them,” write Talbott and Houdyschell. “This is finding peace in Jesus Christ. In the beginning, God created the Earth and all, and man was created in his image. So let our hope be in him for he loves us with an everlasting love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Casey Talbott and Fetnah Houdyschell’s new book is an enlightening journey that will help guide readers of all faiths and walks of life to discover the incredible goodness of the Lord that is available to all who follow him. By sharing their writings, Talbott and Houdyschell hope to inspire readers to discover salvation through opening their hearts and minds to his divine teachings and beauty.
Readers can purchase “Eternal Joy, Powerful Quotes about God's Love” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
