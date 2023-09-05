Authors Casey Talbott and Fetnah Houdyschell’s New Book, “Eternal Joy, Powerful Quotes about God's Love,” Explores What Living a Full Life in Christ's Image Can Provide

Recent release “Eternal Joy, Powerful Quotes about God's Love,” from Covenant Books authors Casey Talbott and Fetnah Houdyschell, is a faith-based read that documents the incredible blessing and gifts that only God can provide in this world. The title "Eternal Joy" comes from the beauty and wonder that reveals just how great God truly is.