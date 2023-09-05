Author Angela Christine’s New Book, "God Rewrote My Resume: Spiritual Warfare in Marriage (Betrayed to Blessed)," Discusses Intense Marital Conflict
Recent release “God Rewrote My Resume: Spiritual Warfare in Marriage (Betrayed to Blessed),” from Newman Springs Publishing author Angela Christine, is an insightful work that explores how God can provide hope in times of great distress.
New York, NY, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Christine, who is from New Jersey, has completed her new book, “God Rewrote My Resume: Spiritual Warfare in Marriage (Betrayed to Blessed)”: an inspirational book that shares the author’s personal experience through immense difficulty in her marriage.
Author Angela Christine’s hobbies include learning God’s Word and writing. She listens to various genres of music and loves boating and other water activities.
Angela writes, “We want to believe we have our knight in shining armor when we enter holy matrimony. On the day of some weddings, you can hear the excitement from brides saying, ‘He’s my dream come true.’ Do not think you are obsolete and that it cannot happen to you! Satan is on the prowl to destroy your marriage! From God’s original plan for the first Adam’s union to Eve, to the final union of the Second Adam, Jesus Christ, and the body of His church is found in the books of Genesis, Ephesians, and Revelation. I will explain the correlation between the two and why Satan is coming like a thief in the night. To avoid a nightmare, choose God’s choice for your spouse. Be spiritually and equally yoked. Our choices limit our perception, and we ignore the signs that are visibly staring at us directly in our faces.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Christine’s engaging work shares how the author overcame extreme pain through her everlasting faith in God.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “God Rewrote My Resume: Spiritual Warfare in Marriage (Betrayed to Blessed)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Angela Christine’s hobbies include learning God’s Word and writing. She listens to various genres of music and loves boating and other water activities.
Angela writes, “We want to believe we have our knight in shining armor when we enter holy matrimony. On the day of some weddings, you can hear the excitement from brides saying, ‘He’s my dream come true.’ Do not think you are obsolete and that it cannot happen to you! Satan is on the prowl to destroy your marriage! From God’s original plan for the first Adam’s union to Eve, to the final union of the Second Adam, Jesus Christ, and the body of His church is found in the books of Genesis, Ephesians, and Revelation. I will explain the correlation between the two and why Satan is coming like a thief in the night. To avoid a nightmare, choose God’s choice for your spouse. Be spiritually and equally yoked. Our choices limit our perception, and we ignore the signs that are visibly staring at us directly in our faces.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Angela Christine’s engaging work shares how the author overcame extreme pain through her everlasting faith in God.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “God Rewrote My Resume: Spiritual Warfare in Marriage (Betrayed to Blessed)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories