Author Terrel Kelly’s New Book, "The Opening," Follows One Man’s Daring and Exhausting Hunt for a Deadly, Notorious Copycat Killer
Recent release “The Opening,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Terrel Kelly, is an intense and suspenseful novel about the daunting search to bring down a deadly notorious killer before he can strike again. To find the killer, Elijah James must first confront his demons.
Collingdale, PA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terrel Kelly, who was born in the city of brotherly love, has completed his new book, “The Opening”: an intoxicating novel about a murderer who is modeling his violent actions after an already-incarcerated killer’s deeds.
Stuck with the mindless circle of death, the original killer from jail is called upon, along with his therapist, to help track down and solve the murders. Elijah James is just as unpredictable as they say, but when he agrees to find the killer, something else happens which will either turn the entire investigation around or destroy the entire police department. To find the new killer, Elijah James must first battle his demons and his need for freedom and survival because as will be seen, things are not always as they seem.
Being reared in the Philadelphia foster care and group-home systems, author Terrel Kelly learned early in his life that survival was key to his existence. At age seventeen, he was finally emancipated and began his journey to his greater self. After dropping out of high school, he decided to return to night school to get his diploma. Upon achieving this great feat, he then decided to further his education with business administration classes. During his time in a group home, Terrel found inspiration in his fellow peers.
“They had so many skills like singing, rapping, and dancing. I wanted to create a space that could help guide at-risk youth to follow a path outside of what the system had planned for us,” writes Kelly.
Terrel started what was to be an autobiography at nineteen, which later turned into a psycho thriller. He used his vivid imagination and laid a foundation (with some aspects of his own life) to create his first novel. The self-made man isn’t a millionaire yet, but he plans to take the proceeds from his book sales to give back to disenfranchised youth. He wants to build a center for these young individuals that will teach credit and finance literacy, housing education, and life skills to access success as an adult.
TKE, Terrel Kelly Entertainment, was founded at the roots of expanding entertainment excellence. Founded in August of 2021, TKE has achieved success markers, including being part of the press run for longstanding gospel staple the Stellar Awards. Terrel Kelly wants to be remembered among his peers for creating a road map to help others succeed in all areas of their lives.
Terrel writes, “Perhaps the scream had been a figment of his imagination. That was always the problem with him. Freddy was a fifty-year-old man who had the uncontrollable problem of hearing sounds that were not there. His doctor, the man with the languished expression, had found the right words without even meaning to: schizophrenia. Now as Freddy stood in his bathroom robe, the idea that he would make a mistake again made him hesitate.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Terrel Kelly’s terrifying tale invites readers to discover what happens when Elijah comes face-to-face with the killer.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “The Opening” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
