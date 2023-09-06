Author John W Roberts’ New Book, "Chasing His Destiny," is the Story of a Lost Young Man Looking to Find His Purpose in Life
Recent release “Chasing His Destiny,” from Newman Springs Publishing author John W Roberts, is the story of a man looking to find his destiny and preparing to face it once it arrives.
Upper Marlboro, MD, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John W Roberts, a retired college administrator and professor of English and Folklore, has completed his new book, “Chasing His Destiny”: a personal story that follows Eugene Lawrence Wright, a young man born into a tight-knit African American community where everyone seems to be invested in his destiny and the future, he will build for himself but doesn’t have any answers for what he should ultimately do.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John W Roberts’ introspective tale opens after the untimely death of Eugene’s close cousin after she sets him on his path, and spurred on by his father’s advice Eugene settles to prepare himself for his destiny when it arrives, but waiting for one’s destiny to arrive is much more unfulfilling than he imagined and he realizes it’s time to stop waiting and to start moving forward, to chase his destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chasing His Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
