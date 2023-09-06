Ikenna Onuoha’s New Book, "Troubled Yet Uplifted," Recounts the Author's Experiences While Imprisoned and How He Learned to Survive Both Mentally and Physically.
Lakewood, CO, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ikenna Onuoha, an energy professional who has worked for a major oil and gas company for two decades, has completed his most recent book, “Troubled Yet Uplifted”: a gripping memoir in which the author recounts his experiences in the Lagos judicial system, and the false accusation that landed him in prison, stealing years of his life away.
Along with work with oil and gas companies, author Ikenna Onuoha is a teacher, a mentor, and an entrepreneur. He holds a first degree from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, and a master’s degree from the Heriot-Watt University, Aberdeen, United Kingdom, both in petroleum engineering. Onuoha’s technical and business background has helped the author to navigate teams through the most challenging situations and projects while achieving best in class performance. The author is also an advocate of good governance and actively participates in the polity to influence policies for the common good. In his spare time, Onuoha’s hobbies include reading, writing, singing, and dancing, and he currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria, with his family.
“I suffered tremendously in the yard; and it was a traumatic experience,” shares Onuoha. “Everything seemed to work in the opposite in prison; nothing was normal. I had health challenges, which could not be addressed by the ill-equipped hospital. I also battled emotional and financial problems, which led to depression. I lost my job and livelihood. I was not around to support my children and family. All that mattered most to me was gone in a moment.”
Onuoha continues, “A person just had to do his best not to let the imprisonment get to him, or else he might develop health challenges. He needed to be alive for his loved ones. In addition, he needed to be careful whatever he did or who he related with; since some people were mischievous. Therefore one needed to do whatever was possible to avoid unnecessary conflicts for peace to reign.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ikenna Onuoha’s book explores how perception, emotion, and power undermined his battle for survival, and shows how goodwill, good conscience, and the right attitude is what one needs in order to survive the unknown. Throughout his poignant and deeply personal experiences, Onuoha reminds readers that their greatest strength could easily be their greatest weakness and that there is a need to always engage the mind before taking any decision to avoid mistakes.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Troubled Yet Uplifted” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
