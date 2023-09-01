Pierson Celebrates New Milestone: 30 Years in Business
CEO, President, and Owner Deb Pierson celebrates 30 years of business for Pierson Computing Connection, Inc.
Mechanicsburg, PA, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pierson Computing Connection, Inc. is celebrating a new milestone. 2023, marks 30 years in business for the IT solutions company. Founded in 1993 by Deb Pierson, the idea came about when Pierson was employed by IBM as a project manager, seeing the need for quality installation service companies. Pierson decided to take advantage of the need and establish her own business to provide implementation of technology with integrity and excellence in customer service. Not only did she want to change the culture of the installation technology business, but she also wanted to have the flexibility to do her job while raising her family.
The company has grown significantly over the last 30 years. From what first began as a one-woman show, only servicing the greater Harrisburg area, has grown into a company that now has 91 employees servicing the lower 48 states. Pierson said, "I never imagined a world where we had the number of employees we now have or served customers across the United States. It's really been an amazing journey."
Looking ahead to the future, Pierson mentions that she is looking forward to continued growth for the company. "Our organization is changing rapidly to take advantage of our team member's passion and skills to continue to grow deep relationships with customers, our employees, and our vendors." In the next ten years, she hopes to add new lines of business, work closely with new partners and acquire talent through acquisition to continue to grow. Pierson says, "I don't want to grow for any reason but to provide our team members with more opportunity for career growth, to have more customers, and be able to experience our Pierson-to-person responsive services."
Founded in 1993, Pierson Computing Connection, Inc., a Woman Business Enterprise Certified company in Mechanicsburg, PA delivers seamless configuration, implementation, design, and installation of professional audio-visual-lighting technology, servers, laptops, networking equipment, and technology logistics throughout the U.S. Pierson is the go-to partner of IT and technology services for K-12 schools, universities, healthcare facilities, state agencies, and other businesses, and is top five CDW K-12 integrator. At Pierson, we make IT work for you, by building deep relationships through our values of care, be honest, and work as a team. Visit www.pierson.it for more.
Deb Pierson
717-796-0493
pierson.it
