Avant Healthcare Professionals Recognized as an Alliance Certified Ethical Recruiter
Orlando, FL, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced that it has received certification as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm through the CGFNS Alliance, formerly known as the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools. This certification is valid through September 30, 2025.
The Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices is a division of CGFNS International, Inc. with a focus on facilitating the adoption and compliance of voluntary standards that help ensure all foreign-educated healthcare professionals are recruited fairly, ethically, and transparently for employment in the United States.
“Avant Healthcare Professionals is proud to announce it has been approved as a Certified Ethical Recruitment Firm by the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, a division of CGFNS International,” said Avant Healthcare Professionals President Marisa Zaharoff. “This achievement demonstrates our commitment to recruit foreign-educated healthcare professionals fairly and ethically. For over 20 years, Avant Healthcare Professionals has invested in the personal and professional success of our providers. With this distinction, Avant joins an influential global community of certified organizations focused on improving the outcomes of our healthcare professionals and the communities they serve.”
The Alliance Certification Seal distinguishes Certified Ethical Recruiters, like Avant Healthcare Professionals, as organizations committed to ethical international recruitment standards and practices and voluntary oversight by the Alliance, setting them apart from other staffing agencies in the market.
