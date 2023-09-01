NuvOx Announces Publication of Research Article in Cancer Research Communication
Tucson, AZ, September 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma announced publication of a research article, “Dodecafluoropentane Emulsion as a Radiosensitizer in Glioblastoma Multiforme” in Cancer Research Communications. https://aacrjournals.org/cancerrescommun/article/3/8/1607/728499.
Evan Unger, MD, President and CEO of NuvOx, said, “We are pleased that this article describing the results of our Phase Ib/IIa Glioblastoma (GBM) trial of dodecafluoropentane emulsion, NanO2™, has been published. Hypoxia is a hallmark of GBM and an important barrier to effective chemoradiation treatment of GBM. In this study, NanO2 was administered prior to each fraction of chemoradiation, and imaging validated reversal of tumor hypoxia. The data showed increase in overall survival and progression free survival compared to historical control.”
Dr. Baldassarre (Dino) Stea, Department Head, Radiation Oncology, Professor Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology, corresponding author on the research paper said, “NanO2 has shown promise in improving outcomes in chemoradiation treatment of primary GBM. As the Phase Ib/IIa GBM trial showed strong signal and promising result, a Phase IIb GBM trial is presently under way and actively enrolling patients. In this Phase IIb trial, 87 primary GBM patients will be treated, randomized 2:1 to NanO2 + chemoradiation versus standard of care (chemoRT). This is the first randomized, prospective clinical trial to test administration of an oxygen therapeutic with chemoradiation treatment of GBM. If this is successful, NanO2 could be used as a general-purpose adjunctive treatment in radiation treatment of solid tumors.”
Additional information regarding the RESTORE Trial in primary GBM can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/searchcond=Glioblastoma%20Multiforme&term=ddfpe
About NuvOx
NuvOx is a privately held, clinical Phase IIb stage company, developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/IIa studies: glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic from the literature survey from 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma and sickle cell.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contrast agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang
T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
Forward looking statement Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
