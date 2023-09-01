Local L.A. Author's Children's Book "The Pranky Monkey" Captures Hearts and Minds

Introducing "The Pranky Monkey": Join Sophie on a whimsical journey as she learns valuable life lessons through laughter and friendship. This heartwarming children's book explores the magic of kindness, honesty, and the joy of being true to oneself. With delightful antics and heartfelt moments, Sophie's story captivates young readers while highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding. Get ready to embark on an enchanting adventure that teaches lessons that last a lifetime.