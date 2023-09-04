Ilkwang Confectionery Launches "Mango Jelly (250g) & Red Bean Candy (280g)"
Busan, Korea, South, September 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On the 29th, Ilkwang Confectionery announced the launch of its two new products, Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy.
Since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and jellies not only in Korea, but also to the United States and many other countries.
The company produces over 20 varieties of jelly products, including Blueberry Jelly, Jeju Mandarin Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly, Green Tea Jelly, Ginger Jelly, and Strawberry Jelly.
They also produce over 50 different types of snacks, including candies, caramels, chocolates, and more.
Among their new releases, Mango Jelly, is made with mango, a globally beloved fruit, and has been certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points).
Although there are a variety of jelly products available worldwide, Ilkwang Confectionery's Mango Jelly is made using glutinous rice, providing a unique chewy texture mixed with the refreshing flavor of mango making it different from other jellies.
Another of their new releases, the Red Bean Candy offers a luxurious, sweet flavor. Made using red beans, a healthy ingredient, the product caters to a broad demographic, from those in their 20s and 30s to the older generation.
These products are actively sold on Amazon and other online markets in the United States.
Utilizing its know-how as a specialized manufacturer of jelly and candy, Ilkwang Confectionery aims to expand the distribution pipeline to sell Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy to various countries.
Young-Sam Koo, the General Manager at Ilkwang Confectionery, said that the company will develop these new products into representative steady sellers along with Blueberry Jelly and Lemon & Ginger Candy.
In 2022, Ilkwang Confectionery was recognized as an exemplary case of an excellent food packaging business. Due to its packaging design development that aligned with buyer needs, it was able to increase exports to the United States.
Since its establishment in 1969, Ilkwang Confectionery has been dedicated to the production, development, and sales of jelly, candy, and caramel, and has been exporting candies and jellies not only in Korea, but also to the United States and many other countries.
The company produces over 20 varieties of jelly products, including Blueberry Jelly, Jeju Mandarin Jelly, Coffee Jelly, Korean Red Ginseng Jelly, Green Tea Jelly, Ginger Jelly, and Strawberry Jelly.
They also produce over 50 different types of snacks, including candies, caramels, chocolates, and more.
Among their new releases, Mango Jelly, is made with mango, a globally beloved fruit, and has been certified by the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points).
Although there are a variety of jelly products available worldwide, Ilkwang Confectionery's Mango Jelly is made using glutinous rice, providing a unique chewy texture mixed with the refreshing flavor of mango making it different from other jellies.
Another of their new releases, the Red Bean Candy offers a luxurious, sweet flavor. Made using red beans, a healthy ingredient, the product caters to a broad demographic, from those in their 20s and 30s to the older generation.
These products are actively sold on Amazon and other online markets in the United States.
Utilizing its know-how as a specialized manufacturer of jelly and candy, Ilkwang Confectionery aims to expand the distribution pipeline to sell Mango Jelly and Red Bean Candy to various countries.
Young-Sam Koo, the General Manager at Ilkwang Confectionery, said that the company will develop these new products into representative steady sellers along with Blueberry Jelly and Lemon & Ginger Candy.
In 2022, Ilkwang Confectionery was recognized as an exemplary case of an excellent food packaging business. Due to its packaging design development that aligned with buyer needs, it was able to increase exports to the United States.
Contact
Ilkwang ConfectioneryContact
Youngsam Koo
+82 10 3556 9030
Youngsam Koo
+82 10 3556 9030
Categories