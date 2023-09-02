Aldo Renaldo and the Renegade Alphabet Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Aldo Renaldo and the Renegade Alphabet, written by George M. Johnson and illustrated by Dawn Burn. The book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children, that both educate and entertain.
Finally, an alphabet book that’s funny, that’s zany, that’s action-packed. Kids and their parents will love that the letters break loose and behave badly in Aldo Renaldo and the Renegade Alphabet. Plus, the story has already received recognition as a Finalist in the San Francisco Writers Conference Writing Contest – and that was before illustrator Dawn Burn got to work to show letters as quirky characters that you've never dreamed of.
George M. Johnson is an award-winning writer, fascinated by the more visual (and collaborative) forms of writing: drama, screenwriting, and picture books. His first picture book, How Hope Became An Activist was a Finalist for the Eric Hoffer Awards Montaigne Medal for the most thought-provoking books in all genres. Dawn Burn is a painter, with a Masters Degree in Visual Art, who took a leap of faith in 2020, retiring early from a career as a high school art teacher to pursue her life fulfillment goal.
Aldo Renaldo and the Renegade Alphabet, by George M. Johnson, illustrated by Dawn Burn, 36 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-296-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
