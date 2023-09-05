Corrine James’s Newly Released "A Life Worth Saving" is a Potent Story of Salvation as the Author Shares a Moving Story of Spiritual Growth
“A Life Worth Saving,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Corrine James, is a touching personal memoir that offers readers a message of encouragement and compassion in terms of God’s grace.
Dudley, MA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Life Worth Saving”: a powerful testimony to the power of God’s continued promise. “A Life Worth Saving” is the creation of published author Corrine James, the mother of three beautiful daughters and dedicated wife to her husband of twenty-eight years.
James shares, “This is a story of one who was lost but now has been found. A story of redemption, new life in Christ, and a heavenly Father that was ever present and ever pursuing His wayward daughter. A Father that would never leave nor forsake her.
“This is a story of everlasting love, forgiveness, and grace. The Lord began calling me to write my story, my testimony, about fifteen years ago. I remember questioning, 'Lord, why me?' The Lord began to show me pieces of my life, pieces that were hidden deep within. There was a testimony inside that He wanted me to share, that I needed to share. Out of that calling, A Life Worth Saving was birthed.
“It’s about redeeming love, restored relationships, and freedom that only comes through Christ. It’s about my journey toward Christ, one that has taken me from sadness to joy, hopelessness to redeemed, confusion to truth, and fear to faith. He has taken me from fatherless to becoming a daughter of the King Most High God.
Through this story, you will see a God that has walked beside me, never leaving, carrying me through to everlasting life. I have been healed, redeemed, and chosen. I now walk in hope of the One who knew me before time began, the One who created me and formed my inmost being. I have hope in the One who calls me by name.
“I am His daughter, and He is my Abba, my Father. We all have a story; we all have a testimony. I pray this one brings you to a deeper understanding of who Christ is and His everlasting love for you.
“He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” I will say to the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” (Psalms 91:1–2)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corrine James’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers reflect on the moments that led to a life of determined and thankful faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Life Worth Saving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life Worth Saving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
