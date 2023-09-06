Brenda Lindwall and Melissa Schulte’s Newly Released "The New Scripture Book" is a Helpful Resource That Offers Easy References for Students of the Bible
“The New Scripture Book,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Brenda Lindwall and Melissa Schulte, is a helpful breakdown of key scripture presented by topic that will aid readers in understanding God’s word.
Tulsa, OK, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The New Scripture Book”: an articulate and carefully presented resource for bolstering one’s knowledge of what God’s word has to say on a multitude of topics. “The New Scripture Book” is the creation of published authors Brenda Lindwall and Melissa Schulte.
Lindwall and Schulte share, “The New Scripture Book is an A-to-Z guide featuring Bible verses by subject. Use these scriptures in your daily prayers, in your devotional reading, in Bible study groups, even behind the pulpit! The purpose of this book is to encourage and inform all saints of God’s truth and wisdom. Is the Bible still relevant today? Find out what the Bible says about controversial topics that many people struggle with today: abortion, addiction, sexual immorality, masturbation, homosexuality, witchcraft, and more. The Bible tells it like it is; therefore, the New Scripture Book is presented in this form.
In this book, you will find scriptures to help in every area in your life:
· Scriptures to help strengthen your relationship with the Lord and strengthen your spiritual walk.
· Scriptures to help increase your faith, gain wisdom and understanding, knowledge, and edification.
· Scriptures useful for spiritual warfare, deliverance, healing, breaking chains of bondage from your life.
· Scriptures to help in time of need, when facing difficult situations, or needing guidance for specific problems.
· Scriptures for living a victorious life.
God’s word is truth; it is powerful, and it is a mighty weapon for pulling down strongholds. Study the word to show yourself approved. Confess God’s promises over your life. Whether a new believer or a seasoned Christian, this book will help you grow and mature in your spiritual walk. Take this book with you to help share the gospel to the lost, to share God’s word and how much He truly loves us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Lindwall and Melissa Schulte’s new book brings readers an encouraging study of beloved scripture in hope of providing empowerment and structure in their pursuit of connection with God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “The New Scripture Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The New Scripture Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
