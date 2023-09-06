Robyn De Luca’s Newly Released "The Full Armor of God" is a Heartwarming Message of God’s Protection for Young Readers
“The Full Armor of God,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robyn De Luca, is a lyrical and comforting bedtime tale for little one’s that may face the worry of bad dreams when bedtime comes around.
New York, NY, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Full Armor of God”: a charming and spiritually charged juvenile fiction. “The Full Armor of God” is the creation of published author Robyn De Luca.
De Luca shares, “A lyrical bedtime story about a young boy who doesn’t want to go to bed because he has bad dreams, and how his mother uses the armor of God to give him the confidence to go to sleep.
“Based on Ephesians 6:14–18 NLT, 'Stand your ground, putting on the belt of truth and the body armor of God’s righteousness. For shoes, put on the peace that comes from the Good News so that you will be fully prepared. In addition to all of these, hold up the shield of faith to stop the fiery arrows of the devil. Put on salvation as your helmet, and take the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robyn De Luca’s new book will delight young imaginations and encourage a sense of connection with their burgeoning faith as they reflect on the important message within.
Consumers can purchase “The Full Armor of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Full Armor of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
