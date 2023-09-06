Coach Chuck’s Newly Released "A Kinder, Gentler League: Life Lessons from the Diamond" is a Charming Trio of Children’s Stories with Important Lessons
“A Kinder, Gentler League: Life Lessons from the Diamond,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Coach Chuck, is a touching treasury that provides insightful perspective on community, connection, and personal awareness.
New York, NY, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Kinder, Gentler League: Life Lessons from the Diamond”: a warmhearted resource for helping young readers find a strong foundation for a productive and faith-based life experience. “A Kinder, Gentler League: Life Lessons from the Diamond” is the creation of published author Coach Chuck, who has been involved with coaching youth programs within his own community for over the past thirty years, but it wasn’t until he started utilizing those principles into his own personal and business life that everything started to positively change for him. His success allowed him to be part of the ultimate father-son experience as a World Series coach while locally serving his community in the best way he knew how.
Coach Chuck shares, “Embodying the original vision of Carl Stotz, founder of the largest organized youth sports program in the world, involvement in these programs teach many life lessons while developing a lifetime love of the game by promoting citizenship, inclusion, discipline, teamwork, and physical well-being. These are the same lessons that transcend all walks of life and professions throughout the world.
“The lessons from these children’s stories are all based on true events. As with the stitches on the baseball that holds the cover together, the life lessons that are taught through this game stay with you for a lifetime. As you read these stories, you will recognize that these are not unique and take place every day by everyday community champions. It’s just what they do.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coach Chuck’s new book shares key lessons of faith and life in an insightful way that will challenge and encourage upcoming generations.
Consumers can purchase “A Kinder, Gentler League: Life Lessons from the Diamond” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Kinder, Gentler League: Life Lessons from the Diamond,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
