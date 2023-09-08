Rosa Lee Ranson’s New Book, "Still Waters," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Inspired by the Author’s Own Story of Self-Improvement and Overcoming Adversity
Recent release “Still Waters,” from Covenant Books author Rosa Lee Ranson, is a moving compilation of works that speak to the author’s truth and deep faith. Filled with lush imagery and wordplay, Ranson’s poems were written as a way to process complex emotions and life’s hardships.
Homestead, FL, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rosa Lee Ranson, a mother with a passion for poetry and recipient of the Outstanding Performance and Excellence in Writing Award, has completed her new book, “Still Waters”: an honest and expressive collection of poems teeming with praise.
In her poem “I Cherish Care,” Ranson writes, “I am blessed be here on earth to tell my story free and by faith / I can say to you personally that there’s a greater power in me to see / me in grade on the truth and not to be forgotten of from this day forward / Because his work is magnificent in the battlefield of any cause / His eyes are never taken off his childlike him children of God / Care of cherish to carefree in me extraordinary on a condition that no other can do / Save from any difficult situation as I lie down to sleep.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rosa Lee Ranson’s new book is the realization of the author’s life-long dream. She began writing poetry while in school and was awarded for her prolific writing skills. She was inspired to write as a way to express her emotions in a creative outlet. Ranson’s poetry is truthful and eloquent, drawn from her real-life experiences.
Rosa Lee Ranson’s life changed after facing several complicated health problems. In 2015, she underwent a life-threatening heart surgery, and found herself in surgery once again in 2017 while battling stage 4 cancer. Ranson says she was able to fight these battles because of her passion for writing poetry. She hopes to encourage readers through her poignant and meaningful poems.
Readers can purchase “Still Waters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
