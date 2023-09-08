Rosa Lee Ranson’s New Book, "Still Waters," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry Inspired by the Author’s Own Story of Self-Improvement and Overcoming Adversity

Recent release “Still Waters,” from Covenant Books author Rosa Lee Ranson, is a moving compilation of works that speak to the author’s truth and deep faith. Filled with lush imagery and wordplay, Ranson’s poems were written as a way to process complex emotions and life’s hardships.