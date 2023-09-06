Author Cory Boettcher’s New Book, "Sycamore Stories," is an Enchanting, Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Story About Magical Trees in the Forest
Recent release “Sycamore Stories,” from Covenant Books author Cory Boettcher, is the first book of a new set of stories about the magical sycamore trees in the woods by the river, next to the railroad tunnel, and the forest animal friends they share stories with.
Huber Heights, OH, September 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cory Boettcher, who was born in Oklahoma but has spent most of his life living around Dayton, Ohio, has completed his new book, “Sycamore Stories”: a spellbinding children’s story about magical trees and animals that learn life lessons on how to live a good and moral life.
Author Cory Boettcher has worked for the United States Post Office since 1994, spending most of that time strolling through nature and front yards, keeping an eye out for dogs, both friendly and not. Spending the day by himself has led his wandering mind to make up stories of all kinds. Telling these stories to his wife, daughters, nieces, and nephews had been fun, but when his grandson was born, it reached a new level. Cory would like to share some of the stories with other kids to spark their imaginations and let them share a few moments together with someone special, reading it to them or reading it themselves to someone special.
Boettcher writes, “Did you know that down by the railroad tunnel, past the river, the sycamore trees come alive when no people are there?”
He continues, “The train engineer is the only one who knows. He gives the beautiful trees a wave as he passes by, but it is his secret. Even his wife doesn’t know.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cory Boettcher’s new book features stunning original illustrations by Kristin Roberts.
Readers can purchase “Sycamore Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
