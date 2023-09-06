Author Cory Boettcher’s New Book, "Sycamore Stories," is an Enchanting, Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Story About Magical Trees in the Forest

Recent release “Sycamore Stories,” from Covenant Books author Cory Boettcher, is the first book of a new set of stories about the magical sycamore trees in the woods by the river, next to the railroad tunnel, and the forest animal friends they share stories with.